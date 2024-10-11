Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 18,606 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

