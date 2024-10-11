Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

