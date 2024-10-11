Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,519,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,120,000 after acquiring an additional 88,536 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,766,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,751,000 after acquiring an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.