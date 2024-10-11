NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.2 %

NEU opened at $523.65 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $436.90 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

