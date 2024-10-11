Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $1,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

