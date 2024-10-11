Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.72. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

