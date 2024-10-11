Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 418,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

