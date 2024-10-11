Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

