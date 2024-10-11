Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,988 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.02% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,287,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

