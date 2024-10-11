Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,088 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,419,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.