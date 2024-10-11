Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.