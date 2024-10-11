Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.0 %

ON opened at $70.31 on Friday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

