Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTIP opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.