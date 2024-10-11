Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 13,096 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18,810.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,811 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 143.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,201,000 after buying an additional 4,170,229 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 91.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,928,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,599,000 after buying an additional 3,777,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

