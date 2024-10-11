Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

