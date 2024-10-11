iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 572.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $157.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.83.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

