DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

