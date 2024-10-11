Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $40.28 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

