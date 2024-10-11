Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Source Capital worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Source Capital stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

Source Capital Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

