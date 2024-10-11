Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 269 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCOR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FCOR opened at $47.60 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

