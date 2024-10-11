Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

