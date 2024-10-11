Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,084. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.