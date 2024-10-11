Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

