Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 13,903 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.