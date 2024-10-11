Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.