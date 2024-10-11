Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $713,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $8,873,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 67.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 50,324 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $113.11 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

