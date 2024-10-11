Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

