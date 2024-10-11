Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 232.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $58.70 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

