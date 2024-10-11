Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 504,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

