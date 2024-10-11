Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 603 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.93 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,183,340. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

