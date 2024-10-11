Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

