Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,856,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,867,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $353.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $360.95.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

