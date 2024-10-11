Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

