Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $147.34 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

