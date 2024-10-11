Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 792,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,055,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $34.03 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

