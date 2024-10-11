SG Americas Securities LLC Has $997,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

