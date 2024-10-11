Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,511,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $253.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.86 and a 200 day moving average of $252.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

