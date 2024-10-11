SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $300,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at $464,327,631.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $300,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at $464,327,631.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,951. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of PAYC opened at $163.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $278.27.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
