IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $208.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.95. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

