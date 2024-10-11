Northwest Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 302,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,207,568. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

