Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,071.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 51,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.21. The stock had a trading volume of 422,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,997. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

