UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 83,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.13. 3,469,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,790,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

