Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,659,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 1,654,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,154,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

