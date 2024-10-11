Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 806,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 565,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 248,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $34.03 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

