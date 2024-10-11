Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 361,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.