Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,815 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.01% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

BUFB opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

