Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

