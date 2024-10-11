Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $195.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

