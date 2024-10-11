Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Yum China by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,891,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

