Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 893.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.7 %

DAR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

